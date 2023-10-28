Planning to study in Canada? Know changes in International Student Program

Ottawa: Individuals who are planning to study in Canada need to be aware of the upcoming changes in the International Students Program. On Friday, Canada announced plans to implement measures to strengthen the country’s International Student Program and better protect genuine students from cases of fraud.

The announcement was made by the Ministry of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship.

“Canada is a top destination of choice for international students, thanks to our high-quality educational institutions; our welcoming, diverse society; and the opportunities to work or immigrate permanently after graduation. While international students have contributed to life on campuses across the country, they have also experienced some serious challenges navigating Canada’s International Student Program,” the statement by the Canadian Ministry stated.

New measures for students who want to study in Canada

According to the new measures, from December 1, 2023, onwards, post-secondary designated learning institutions (DLI) will be required to confirm every applicant’s letter of acceptance directly with IRCC.

This new, enhanced verification process aims to protect prospective students from letter-of-acceptance fraud and to help them avoid similar problems that some students faced earlier this year as a result of fraud investigations. It will also ensure that study permits are issued based only on genuine letters of acceptance, the statement read.

In time for the fall 2024 semester, IRCC will adopt a “recognized institution” framework to benefit post-secondary DLIs that set a higher standard for services, support and outcomes for international students who want to study in Canada. These DLIs will benefit, for example, from the priority processing of study permits for applicants who plan to attend their school.

In the coming months, IRCC will complete an assessment of Post-Graduation Work Permit Program criteria and begin introducing reforms to better calibrate it to meet the needs of the Canadian labour market, as well as regional and Francophone immigration goals, the statement added.

Canadian Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Marc Miller said that the government aims to improve Canada’s International Student Program by protecting students and weeding out those who try to take advantage of them.

“International students are talented, bright and deserving of a positive experience as they pursue their studies in Canada. We will continue to improve Canada’s International Student Program by protecting students and weeding out those who try to take advantage of them. Whether an international student stays and works after graduation or returns home, we want their time as a student in Canada to have been beneficial to their growth and aspirations,” he said.

International education accounts for over USD 22 billion

Notably, international education accounts for more than USD 22 billion in economic activity annually, greater than Canada’s exports of auto parts, lumber or aircraft, and supports more than 200,000 jobs in Canada, the Canadian Ministry stated.

The temporary drop in international students in 2020 resulted in a loss of more than USD 7 billion for Canada’s gross domestic product that year.

Also Read Canadian student visa seekers in limbo due to escalation in diplomatic tensions

As per the Ministry, out of the 103 cases reviewed by October 12, 2023, 63 were found to be genuine students and 40 were not.

“On June 23, 2023, CBSA announced that charges had been laid against a person named Brijesh Mishra for immigration-related offences. Mishra was identified by victims as one of the central figures involved in defrauding students. IRCC will continue to work diligently with the CBSA to identify and act against unscrupulous actors who take advantage of genuine students,” the Canadian Ministry stated.

Notably, in June this year, Mishra, who is a Punjab-origin travel agent was arrested in Canada.

He is accused of duping nearly 700 Indian students by giving them fake admission letters from colleges to secure study visas.

Canadian visa approval rate for India

According to an analysis conducted by the World of Statistics, the student visa approval rate for India is approximately 60 percent.

Although the visa approval rate is relatively lower when compared to other countries, Canada is known for its friendly immigration policies. It is easy for those who study in Canada for two years to become Permanent Residency holders.

Regarding the Canadian student visa approval rate, Japan tops the list with a 99 percent approval rate, while Afghanistan nationals have the lowest visa approval rate.

Canadian study permit approval rate:



🇯🇵 Japan → 99%

🇪🇸 Spain → 96%

🇮🇱 Israel → 93%

🇫🇷 France → 92%

🇲🇽 Mexico → 87%

🇵🇹 Portugal → 86%

🇨🇳 China → 84%

🇦🇺 Australia → 83%

🇧🇷 Brazil → 80%

🇦🇷 Argentina → 74%

🇷🇺 Russia → 67%

🇵🇭 Philippines → 64%

🇮🇳 India → 60%

🇶🇦 Qatar →… — World of Statistics (@stats_feed) September 24, 2023

Indians seeking Canadian student visas find themselves in limbo due to escalating diplomatic tensions between India and Canada following the killing of Khalistani leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar. They are worried about their visa approval.

It remains to be seen how the reduction in the number of Canadian diplomats in India will impact the dreams of Indians who aspire to study in Canada.

With inputs from agencies