‘BJP, AAP follow Hindutva,’ says Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi

Hyderabad: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday, January 4, accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)and Aam Admi Party (AAP) of being ideologically similar, claiming both parties follow Hindutva and have roots in the RSS.

He stated, “RSS created Jan Sangh, which later became BJP in 1980, and AAP was formed in 2012-13 as part of the same ideology.”

Owaisi said AIMIM will contest the Delhi elections scheduled in February. The number of seats will be decided by the party’s Delhi unit president.

Owaisi criticized AAP, alleging that trash in Delhi is dumped in areas where Muslims live, and its claims of building schools and hospitals are false, as seen in Muslim localities.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s virtual foundation stone-laying ceremony for a college named after Veer Savarkar, Owaisi questioned whether the government accepts the Kapoor Commission’s findings that allegedly linked Savarkar to Mahatma Gandhi’s assassination. He also questioned the BJP’s stance, saying, “How can they hate Mughals but love someone allegedly involved in Gandhi’s assassination?”

Also Read SC agrees to hear Asaduddin Owaisi’s plea on Places of Worship Act 1991

Owaisi criticized PM Modi’s gesture of sending a ‘chadar’ to Ajmer Dargah, stating it was symbolic and not backed by real action. He argued that the government’s real responsibility is to prevent disputes over mosques and dargahs, many of which are in BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh.

On China, Owaisi accused the government of being too soft, citing its failure to stop China from creating counties and building dams on disputed land. He questioned why the government tolerates an import imbalance with China and cannot prevent its actions.

In Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal town, Owaisi alleged “one-sided oppression” against Muslims. He also demanded that the Centre clarify the share of Muslims in housing and other government schemes under PM initiatives.

(With PTI inputs)