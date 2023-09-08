BJP accuses BRS of celebrating ‘Liberation Day’ mutedly due to ‘fear of AIMIM’

Hyderabad: The BJP on Thursday accused the ruling BRS of celebrating Telangana Liberation Day “inside the party office due to fear of AIMIM”.

Telangana BJP spokesperson NV Subhash also claimed that his party is the only one that has been celebrating Telangana Liberation Day consistently for a long time.

“BRS had promised to celebrate it (Telangana Liberation Day) once they come to power but they just celebrate it inside the party office due to the fear of AIMIM,” NV Subhash told ANI.

“For a long time, BJP has been the only party celebrating Telangana Liberation Day reminding the people of the number of people who have been sacrificed for liberating Telangana under the clutches of Nizam’s rule,” the BJP spokesperson added.

He said that the BJP is observing Telangana Liberation Day to remember those who have sacrificed their lives for the cause of Telangana.

“The Razakars have humiliated the people of Telangana, stripped women, made women dance naked on Bathukamma festival, tortured and killed them. We have been celebrating Telangana Liberation Day to remember those who have sacrificed their lives. However suddenly due to the upcoming elections, Congress and BRS have started a new drama,” Subhash said.

“They never celebrated Telangana Liberation Day from 2004 to 2019. BJP have been demanding it. However, everyone wants credit now,” he added.

Reacting to the Congress blaming BJP for not giving Parade Ground for holding a public rally, he said, “They(Congress) keep blaming BJP for not giving them Parade Grounds for its public rally. However, if they can remember, in 2022 when the Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited, he made it very clear that every year the Liberation Day will be celebrated officially on behalf of the Government of India in Parade Grounds. There are a lot of other grounds. Let the Congress organise their meeting elsewhere.”