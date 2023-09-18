BJP accuses Cong of ‘stealing’ theme song of Imran Khan’s party for its MP poll campaign

Bhopal: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday alleged the Congress has “stolen” the theme song of Imran Khan-founded Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf for its “Jan Aakrosh Yatra” campaign in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh, inviting a sharp attack from the opposition party.

The Yatra is scheduled to set out from September 19 from seven places in the state, where assembly elections are due in November this year.

The row erupted after MP BJP unit secretary Rahul Kothari alleged the Congress has copied “Chalo, Chalo Imran Ke Sath”, which he said is the theme song of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, in its recently-released song “Chalo, Chalo Congress Ke Sang Chalo Chalo” for the Jan Aakrosh Yatra.

The state BJP shared the video of the theme song of the Pakistan-based party along with the Congress’ poll campaign song on its official X account.

“Till now, the Congress used to accept those who raised slogans in favour of Pakistan and against Hindustan. Now, Madhya Pradesh Congress is also borrowing songs from Pakistan,” Kothari alleged.

He claimed Congress’ Rajya Sabha member Digvijaya Singh was missing from the poster of Jan Ashirwad Yatra, “but he is giving the background music”.

This is the height of appeasement. It won’t be a big deal if Congress flag soon turns completely green, Kothari said.

“Congress’ love for Pakistan came to the fore again. @INCMP stole the theme song of Imran Khan’s party of Pakistan for its campaign song in the Madhya Pradesh elections. Congress’s habit of ‘stealing’ is old but why so much love for Pakistan? Congress should answer,” the BJP posted on X.

State Congress media department chairman KK Mishra said, “Unfortunately, those who are friends of Pakistan are raising objections over the campaign song of Congress. Those who got Army personnel martyred to take electoral advantage objected to a song.”

Mishra said the BJP might have forgotten who went to Pakistan without invitation and who had invited the neighbouring country’s prime minister for his oath ceremony.

The Congress launched the “Chalo, Chalo…” song on September 17. The Yatra is expected to cover 11,400 kilometres across all 230 assembly segments in Madhya Pradesh in 15 days to highlight various issues like “corruption, unemployment, and crime against Dalits and women”, among others.

The BJP has already rolled out Jan Ashirward Yatra’ to “seek the blessings of the people”. The Yatars, being taken out from various places, will culminate in Bhopal on September 25.