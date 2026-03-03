BJP accuses Gandhi family of Rs 7 Cr ‘ticket extortion’ in Haryana Assembly polls

BJP alleged that Gandhi family tried to extort Rs 7 crore from the couple in exchange for giving his wife a party ticket from the Bawal assembly seat.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 3rd March 2026 5:31 pm IST
BJP national spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari
BJP national spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari

New Delhi: The BJP on Tuesday, February 3, cited a claim of a former Haryana Congress leader’s husband to allege that the Gandhi family tried to “extort” Rs 7 crore from the couple in exchange for an assembly election ticket in the state.

BJP national spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari claimed that Gaurav Kumar, husband of a former Haryana Women Congress general secretary, has made public WhatsApp chats involving personal assistants of senior Congress leaders, including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. He described the chats as “prima facie proof” of the Gandhi family’s “corruption”.

Bhandari, however, did not disclose the name of the former Haryana Women Congress leader or clarify whether the allegation pertained to the 2024 assembly polls in the state.

Subhan Haleem
Ramadan Zakat Donation 2026

There was no immediate reaction from the Congress to the BJP charge.

Speaking to reporters at the BJP headquarters here, Bhandari alleged, “For the past few days, the country has been discussing how the Gandhi-Vadra family is compromised and corrupt.

“Today, we are presenting before you a prima facie proof of corruption by Priyanka Vadra, Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi.”

MS Admissions 2026-27

He claimed that Kumar has brought to light how the Gandhi family tried to extort Rs 7 crore from the couple in exchange for giving his wife a party ticket from the Bawal assembly seat.

“At a press conference, he (Gaurav Kumar) made public WhatsApp chats with the PAs (personal assistants) of Priyanka Vadra, KC Venugopal and K Suresh, exposing how the Gandhi family used Venugopal as a front to extort money from the former general secretary of Haryana Women Congress,” Bhandari said.

The Gandhi family has maintained silence on the issue, which is nothing but an “admission of guilt” by them, the BJP spokesperson charged.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 3rd March 2026 5:31 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover… More »
Back to top button