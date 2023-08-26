BJP accuses Rahul of cheap politics, baseless claim of China’s Ladakh land takeover

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 26th August 2023 9:21 pm IST
Rahul, Priyanka could enjoy snowfall in valley beUnion Budget to usher in new era of growth and development for J&K, says BJP leadercause of Modi: Tarun Chugh
Telangana BJP national general secretary and the state in-charge, Tarun Chugh.

Jammu: A senior BJP leader Saturday accused former Congress president Rahul Gandhi of misleading people with “baseless claims” that China has taken over large tracts of land in Ladakh.

BJP national general secretary and its in-charge for Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh Tarun Chugh also charged that the “anti-national” statements by Gandhi would “demoralise the security forces” guarding the borders at the cost of their lives.

Also Read
China has occupied thousands of kms of Indian land: Rahul Gandhi in Kargil

Raking up the India-China border issue, Gandhi on Friday said everyone in Ladakh knows that China has “taken away our land” and claimed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s assertion that not an inch of land was occupied was “absolutely false”.

MS Education Academy

“I visited the whole of Ladakh on my motorcycle over the past week… Ladakh is a strategic place and when I was at Pangong lake, one thing was clear that China had taken over thousands of kilometers of Indian land. Unfortunately, the prime minister…made a statement that not an inch of our land was taken away which is absolutely false,” he said at a public meeting in Kargil on the last day of his nine-day tour of Ladakh.

Chugh said Gandhi’s statement was “flagrantly misplaced” and “anti-national”. The BJP leader accused Gandhi of misleading the people of Ladakh by creating a “baseless fear” among them.

“Under Modi’s tenure, not even a single inch of land has gone to China. In fact, it was during the times of the Congress that China encroached on Indian territory while the party-led government sat quietly on the matter,” Chugh said in a statement here.

“It is unfortunate that a senior Congress leader coming from the Gandhi family is raking up undue controversies on the India-China border issue to play cheap political games.

“Rahul’s soft corner for China is known all over the country after he shared a breakfast meeting with the Chinese diplomats in Delhi during the course of the Doklam crisis. Rahul is only singing the same tune in Ladakh now,” Chugh claimed.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 26th August 2023 9:21 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.
Back to top button