BJP accuses Telangana CM of neglecting Cyclone ‘Montha’ crisis

Hyderabad: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) floor leader in Telangana Assembly Aleti Maheshwar Reddy on Friday, October 31, accused chief minister A Revanth Reddy of neglecting the crisis caused by cyclone ‘Montha’ in the state.

Maheshwar Reddy alleged that while Telangana was reeling under torrential rains and floods, the CM chose to attend a Congress leader’s wedding in Mumbai instead of conducting aerial surveys of the affected regions. He contrasted this with Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu, who promptly inspected flood-hit areas.

Highlighting the crop damage in the state due to the cyclone, the BJP leader said, “Nearly five lakh acres of farmland were inundated, affecting about 2.8 lakh farmers. He demanded compensation of Rs 30,000 per acre for paddy farmers and Rs 30 lakh ex gratia for families of those who died in the cyclone.”

Maheshwar Reddy further recalled that a similar situation occurred in August and September when storms destroyed another 2.5 lakh acres. Despite the chief minister’s earlier assurance of Rs 10,000 per acre compensation, he alleged that the government failed to deliver any assistance.

Maheshwar Reddy charged the Congress government with repeatedly neglecting farmers impacted by natural calamities and demanded a white paper on crop loss and relief measures undertaken in the past 23 months.

He also took a dig at the recent induction of former cricketer Mohammed Azharuddin into the cabinet, alleging that it was “political match-fixing,” claiming Azharuddin had said his elevation came with the blessing of AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi.