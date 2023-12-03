'BJP, AIMIM will support us to form govt if...': BRS MP Keshav Rao

Hyderabad: As early trends in the state reflect Congress’ lead in Telangana, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Rajya Sabha MP K Keshav Rao congratulated the party, however, exuding confidence in the BRS’s success, stated that if a need arises the AIMIM and BJP would help the BRS form the government.

While stating that he would not undermine the survey, he chooses to keep his distance from them.

“You have your studies, I have mine. I have higher stakes…As far as the surveys are concerned, you have given Congress a lead. But as per my studies, we have a comfortable majority to get into power,” he said.

Keshav Rao stated that the Congress was fighting a lone battle, however, it was different in the case of the BRS. “I (BRS) might not need the AIMIM or the BJP. But they are sure to support me in case of need, It is because they will need it. I think in any case we will make a comfortable majority,” said the BRS MP.

While appreciating the Congress’ efforts in the state and their lead, based on early trends, he said, “We have to congratulate them. This is not a joke…They have done a great job. We are coming down, they have gone up. This has to be accepted because the figures will say. There is no question of hiding those things.”

The counting of polls in Telangana began at 8 am today, with early trends giving Congress the lead in the state followed by the BRS, BJP and AIMIM.

The BRS’s MP comments were followed by BJP’s K Laxman Rao’s statement, where he stressed that the BJP would play an important role while stating that the people of the state wanted relief from the (BRS’s) corruption. “In Telangana, people were wanting a change. Corruption by BRS, dynasty politics, and appeasement politics were the three main issues that affected people… In the initial count, Congress is leading in many places. But I believe that the BJP will play an important role.”

