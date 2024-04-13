BJP & AIMIM working hand in glove, alleges Digvijaya

Agar Malwa: Veteran Congress leader Digvijaya Singh has accused the BJP and the AIMIM of being hand in glove with each other, and sought to know the source of funding of Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi.

He alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) instigates Hindus, while the All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), headed by Owaisi, provokes Muslims, but they complement each other and work in tandem.

Singh was addressing a gathering on Friday night at Susner under Agar Malwa district, falling under Rajgarh Lok Sabha seat. Singh is a Congress nominee from this seat.

“Owaisi openly provokes Muslims in Hyderabad, the BJP provokes Hindus here. But I ask you where does the money come from to field Owaisi to cut the votes of Muslims? They always do politics together…They complement each other,” Singh alleged.

Singh alleged that democracy has been murdered in the country and people are being sent to jails.

He said that West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee rightly said the BJP has become a washing machine to clean up tainted politicians.

Also Read LS polls: Congress to finalize Hyderabad candidate against Owaisi today

Terming himself a true “Sanatani”, the Congress leader said his party always supported the Sanatana Dharma, which believes in ‘Sarva Dharma Samabhav’ (all religions are equal).

“I am devout Hindu and Gausevak. I am against the cow slaughter, but I don’t ask for votes in the name of religion,” he said, and added that credit of construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya goes to the court and not to the BJP.

He said that the cornerstone-laying of Ram Mandir was already carried out under former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi’s rule at the same place, but they (BJP) opposed it.

Singh reiterated that it is his last election and he wants to become the voice of the people of the Rajgarh Lok Sabha seat.

Singh represented this seat in the Lok Sabha twice – in 1984 and 1991 – before becoming the chief minister of Madhya Pradesh in December 1993. The BJP has renominated sitting MP Rodmal Nagar.

This is the home-turf for Singh, who is a resident of Raghogarh, the assembly seat that falls under this parliamentary seat.