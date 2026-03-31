BJP alleges diversion of 15th Finance Commission funds in Telangana

Telangana BJP chief N. Ramchander Rao alleges Rs 640 crore meant for gram panchayats was diverted; urges CM to release 15th Finance Commission funds immediately.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 31st March 2026 9:14 am IST|   Updated: 31st March 2026 9:25 am IST
BJP state president N Ramchander Rao urges Telangana CM A Revanth Reddy to realise the ground reality prevailing in the state.
N Ramchander Rao

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP president N Ramchander Rao on Monday, March 30, alleged that the state government has been diverting funds released by the Centre under the 15th Finance Commission, depriving gram panchayats of their rightful financial support.

His remarks came after representatives of the Telangana State Sarpanches’ Association Joint Action Committee (JAC) met him during their “Chalo Assembly” protest, organised to demand the immediate release of funds to local bodies.

Addressing the media, Ramchander Rao stated that the BJP had been raising concerns for some time about the alleged diversion of central funds meant for panchayats.

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He claimed that approximately Rs 640 crore allocated under the 15th Finance Commission has not reached the gram panchayats and has instead been rerouted by the state government.

The Sarpanches’ JAC informed the BJP leader about the financial difficulties being faced by village panchayats due to the non-release of funds. They urged political intervention to ensure that the allocations reach local bodies without delay.

Release funds immediately: Rao to CM Revanth

Ramchander Rao called upon the chief minister A Revanth Reddy to immediately release the funds to the gram panchayats and ensure that central allocations are used for their intended purpose.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 31st March 2026 9:14 am IST|   Updated: 31st March 2026 9:25 am IST

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