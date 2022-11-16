BJP alleges recruitment scams by Nitish-Tejashwi government

Patna: Leader of Opposition in the Bihar assembly Vijay Kumar Sinha has alleged that a recruitment scam continues to thrive in every department of the state government.

“Kosi range DIG Shivdeep Lande had distributed the joining letters to constables last month and CM Nitish Kumar and Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav distributed the joining letters to those constables again,” Sinha said.

“Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav are taking the credit for giving jobs to the people of Bihar. It is just an eyewash. The majority of the candidates were selected earlier during the NDA regime and they are giving rejoining letters to the same candidates,” Sinha said.

“After the formation of the Mahagathbandhan government in Bihar, it has not issued advertisements for recruitment. I want to ask CM NItish Kumar and Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav to clarify when they have issued advertisements of the jobs, when the examination took place, when the physical test was conducted of the successful candidates?” Sinha asked.

Also Read Nobody has right to make such remarks on Prez: Nitish Kumar

“The details about the selection of the candidates are available on the state government websites. The advertisement for the recruitment of police constables was given on 5/2020 and its physical test was conducted between February 24 to April 4, 2022. The recruitment process was completed during the NDA government then why is the Mahagathbandhan government claiming it in falsehood?” Sinha asked.

The Bihar government distributed 10,000 joining letters to constables for the state police on Wednesday.

Sanjay Jaiswal, state president of the BJP said: “The government of uncle and nephew (Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav) are doing event management in Bihar. They are doing an appointment scam.”

“The people with a criminal mindset are unable to digest the jobs we are giving to the people of Bihar. They are scared about the strength of the police force increasing in Bihar,” countered Tejashwi Yadav.