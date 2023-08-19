BJP announces names of in-charges for all 7 LS seats in Delhi

BJP has won all the seven seats in the last Lok Sabha elections.

New Delhi: BJP which is gearing up for 2024 Lok Sabha elections on Friday announced the names of its in-charges for all the seven parliamentary seats in Delhi.

BJP said that Dinesh Pratap Singh has been appointed as in-charge of New Delhi Lok Sabha seat, Harsh Malhotra as in-charge of East Delhi seat, Yogendra Chandolia as in-charge of North West Delhi and Kamaljeet Sehrawat as in-charge of North East Delhi.

Rajesh Bhatia has been appointed as the in-charge of Chandni Chowk parliamentary seat, Rajiv Babbar for South Delhi seat and Jai Prakash for West Delhi seat.

BJP has also appointed district in-charge and co-incharges of Delhi.

