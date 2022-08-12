BJP appoints new bosses for Maharashtra, Mumbai

Photo of IANS IANS|   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Updated: 12th August 2022 8:37 pm IST
Having failed with Shias, BJP eyes OBC Muslims to make inroads into community

Mumbai: The Bharatiya Janata Party has appointed former ministers Chandrashekhar Bawankule and Ashish Shelar as chief of the party’s Maharashtra and Mumbai units, respectively, according to an announcement.

Bawankule and Shelar, both sitting legislators, replace Chandrakant Patil and Mangal Prabhat Lodha, who have been appointed as ministers in the government of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, earlier this week.

Also Read
Amid speculations over Nitish’s PM ambitions, JDU to join anti-BJP front?

As per a statement by BJP President J. P. Nadda, both appointments are made with immediate effect, and come ahead of the imminent elections to various civic bodies in the state.

MS Education Academy
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button