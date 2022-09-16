BJP attacks AAP on law and order as Mann govt completes six months in office

Chandigarh: BJP President Ashwani Sharma on Friday hit out at Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab claiming that the law-and-order situation had deteriorated in the six months of its rule in the state.

He also sought to dismiss AAP allegation that BJP was trying to lure its MLAs as a “gimmick”.

“The work of the government is judged by the law and order, and it has worsened over a period of time. People in Punjab are scared, the dreams of the people of have been shattered,” the senior BJP leader said attacking the Bhagwant Mann-led dispensation.

Sharma said that the state government had promised 16,000 mohalla clinics but only 100 had been set up. Doctors are resigning, this is the condition of Punjab, he accused.

During the press conference, the Pathankot MLA also accused the government of spending the taxpayer’s money on advertising instead of welfare of the people of the state.

“No one wants to come here due to the bad conditions of industries, or law and order situation. The government talked about de-addiction, but the ground reality is in front of everyone. The video of a newlywed, in which she was drunk, went viral, it tells the story of Punjab. We will expose them to the public on their promises”, the BJP state chief added.

The government has not been able to fulfill any of its promises.

“Illegal mining was to be stopped in the state, but the situation is such that even legal mining has been put to a halt in the state which has caused havoc in the state”, said Sharma.

Sharma also dismissed AAP claims that the BJP was trying to lure its MLAs.

“Their gimmick is going on since 2015, this gimmick is understood by everyone in Punjab. This is an apologetic party. The party apologizes after striking allegations against others. They are insulting their own MLAs. We are not afraid of their threats. Will answer it. We do not take their words seriously,” he said.

Apart from discussing the failures of the AAP government in the state during the press conference, Sharma also sought to highlight the “good work to be done on Prime Minister’s birthday”. A discussion about donating blood, planting trees, and steps to take forward Local for Vocal were alos mentioned.