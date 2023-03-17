BJP-backed candidate AVN Reddy wins Telangana Teachers’ MLC seat

Hyderabad: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-backed candidate AVN Reddy on Friday won the Mahabubnagar-Rangareddy-Hyderabad Teachers’ Member of Legislative Council (MLC) seat in Telangana.

After 21 rounds of counting, AVN Reddy secured 13,436 votes, crossing the required quota of 12,709 votes to emerge victorious.

Earlier, GHMC additional commissioner (Legal) and returning officer Priyanka Ala explaining the process stated that a total of 25,868 votes were polled, and a candidate needs to secure 12,709 votes to be declared the winner. Elimination of candidates will take place until one of them reaches the derived quota, she said.

Until 8 pm on the day of the counting, AVN Reddy was leading by 943 votes over PRTU candidate Chennakesava Reddy. The BJP-backed candidate received 7,584 votes, followed by G Chenna Keshava Reddy with 6,641 votes and Papannagari Manik Reddy with 4,644 votes.

Polling for Telangana Teachers’ MLC seat

The polling for the Telangana Teachers’ MLC seat was held on March 13, with around 29,720 enrolled voters spread over nine districts in the constituency. The polling recorded a high percentage of voter turnout of 90.40 percent.

Meanwhile, in the MLA quota, three BRS candidates, namely Challa Venkatarami Reddy, Despathi Srinivas, and K Naveen Kumar, won unanimously.

AVN Reddy’s win in the Telangana Teachers’ MLC seat is significant for the BJP, which is leaving no stone unturned to strengthen its presence in the state.

The victory can boost the saffron party’s confidence ahead of the upcoming assembly elections in the state.