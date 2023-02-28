AIMIM candidate unanimously elected as MLC of Hyderabad local bodies

Hyderabad: Mirza Rahmat Baig, a candidate of AIMIM, has been elected as the MLC of Hyderabad Local Bodies. The Election Commission of India on Monday declared him the winner as there were no other candidates contesting the elections.

The certificate of his victory was handed over by the Returning Officer Priyanka Ala. The election was held unanimously and Mirza Rahmat Baig was declared the winner on the last date for withdrawal.

In 2018, Baig contested the Assembly election from Rajendra Nagar as AIMIM candidate and finished third.

BRS backed AIMIM in Hyderabad local bodies constituency

In the polls for MLC, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) supported its ‘friendly party’ AIMIM. The decision to back the AIMIM candidates was taken by BRS president and Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

Earlier, a statement from Chief Minister’s office mentioned, ‘Considering the request from AIMIM party to allot the MLC seat and support them in the ensuing Hyderabad Local Body elections, BRS President and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao decided to support the AIMIM, like in the previous elections’.

While declaring Mirza Rahmath Baig as AIMIM candidate for the MLC polls, Owaisi thanked ex-MLC Syed Amin Ul Hasan Jafri for his valuable services to the party. He said the party will continue to benefit from his experience and wisdom in the future too.

Baig thanks Asaduddin Owaisi

After getting elected as MLC of Hyderabad local bodies, Mirza Rahmat Baig thanked AIMIM president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi and tweeted, ‘I will do my best to serve the people of Telangana’.

Alhamdulillah I have been unanimously elected as Telangana Member of Legislative Council. I am grateful to Allah(SWT) for his blessings. I am thankful to Barrister @asadowaisi Sahab, for trusting me, I will do my best to serve the people of Telangana. pic.twitter.com/yb58MELn28 — Mirza Rahmat Baig (@_MirzaRahmath) February 27, 2023

He also shared his photographs wherein he can be seen collecting the certificate from the Returning Officer Priyanka Ala.