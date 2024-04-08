BJP betrays those who support it, alleges Aaditya Thackeray

Thackeray said BJP betrayed Shiv Sena by contesting 2014 Assembly polls alone despite two parties having several decade long alliance.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sameer Khan  |   Updated: 8th April 2024 8:14 am IST
Aaditya Thackeray
Aaditya Thackeray (Image: AUThackeray/Twitter)

Mumbai: The BJP betrays those who help it in times of need, claimed Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Sunday.

Addressing a rally for his party’s Mumbai North East Lok Sabha candidate Sanjay Dina Patil, Thackeray said the BJP betrayed the Shiv Sena by contesting the 2014 Assembly polls alone despite the two parties having a several decade long alliance.

“Despite this, we remained the BJP’s ally. It again betrayed us in 2019 and we accepted support from the Congress and NCP. The BJP then broke our party to form government (in 2022). The BJP deceives those who support it,” Thackeray claimed.

MS Education Academy

The BJP government at the Centre arrested former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to muzzle the voice of the opposition but it is going to repent since people are upset, he added.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sameer Khan  |   Updated: 8th April 2024 8:14 am IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Top Stories updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button