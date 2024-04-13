BJP biggest spender on Google political ads for 2024 LS elections

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has emerged as the biggest spender on political advertisements through Google In the run-up to the 2024 general elections in India.

According to statistics from Google’s Ads Transparency Center, the BJP spent at least 39,41,78,750 rupees on around 80,667 political advertisements between January 1 and April 11, 2024, according to a report from Scroll.in.

Targeted Ad Spending

The BJP’s ad spending through Google was primarily focused on Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Bihar, Maharashtra, and Rajasthan, with the party spending over 2 crore rupees on each of these states since the start of 2024. It indicates its strategic concentration on these states, which are critical to the election’s outcome, stated the report.

Format and Messaging

The majority of the BJP’s ads were video-based, accounting for around 75 per cent of the total ad spend. These ads featured Prime Minister Narendra Modi alongside pictures of the country’s technological or industrial landmarks, with short messages in various languages and party symbols prominently included.

The messaging by the BJP, which emphasized the party’s accomplishments and goals for the nation, was created with a wide audience in mind.

Competition and Geographical Trends

Between January 1 and April 11 of this year, the Indian National Congress (INC) spent over 8,12,97,750 rupees on 736 Google advertisements, making them another big spender, said the Scroll.in report.

However, the BJP’s ad spending was significantly higher, reflecting its dominant position in the political advertising market.

Over the past three months, Tamil Nadu has exhibited the highest number of political advertisements on Google, with the state having spent a total of Rs 15 crore on these advertisements. This pattern shows how southern states are becoming more and more significant in India’s political scene, as well as how the BJP is trying to establish itself there.

Consequences

In terms of the general elections in 2024, the BJP’s dominance in political ad spending through Google has important ramifications. The party’s deliberate strategy for the elections is shown in its targeted ad spending, smart message, and emphasis on key states. The BJP’s expenditure on advertisements also reflects its organizational prowess and financial stability, which may provide it with an electoral edge.