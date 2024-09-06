BJP calls Kejriwal govt’s education revolution a ‘smoke screen for corruption’

New Delhi: Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta on Friday alleged that the “much-hyped education revolution” in Delhi under the AAP government was a “massive scam and a smoke screen of corruption” and demanded a probe into it.

Responding to Gupta’s charges, the AAP in a statement alleged the “appalling” condition of schools in the BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh, Chhatisgarh, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.

“While the Delhi government dedicates an impressive 24 per cent of its annual budget on education- highest in the country- the BJP-ruled states like UP, MP, Gujarat, and Haryana show a disgracefully low commitment, spending a mere 14-15 per cent,” AAP said in its statement.

Gupta in a press conference alleged a “complete collapse” of higher education, calling AAP government initiatives — Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU), Delhi Teachers’ University, and Delhi Sports University as “monumental failures”.

“The AAP government’s so-called education revolution is nothing but a smoke screen for corruption and looting of the public exchequer,” Gupta charged and demanded Lt Governor for a probe into it.

In a statement, the Leader of Opposition claimed that the Kejriwal government gained full control over recruitment, “bypassing UPSC and DSSSB regulations” in the case of DSEU which led to a “massive recruitment scam”.

“AAP filled the university with political appointees and cronies who earned salaries as high as Rs. 3.5 lakhs – more than the Vice-Chancellor’s pay. These appointments included teaching and non-teaching staff, guest lecturers, outsourced employees, and regular staff,” he said.

He also alleged a “scam” in consultancy services availed by the government and demanded a high-level inquiry into all funds spent for it from 2020 to 2023.

“There’s no infrastructure, no labs, not even proper water and power connections. Against the UGC required strength of 1700 non-teaching staff, only 85 are present across 23 campuses. For teaching staff, only 500 out of 1600 positions are filled,” he said about the DSEU.

Gupta further claimed that the DSEU “failed” to obtain All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) approval for its courses and added admissions were stopped in 2024 due to lack of response from the students.

“For other courses at DSEU that its running, 1700 seats remain vacant as there are no takers for these courses,” he claimed.

The other universities fared no better, Gupta said claiming Delhi Teachers’ University is operating out of a school building with just two classes, without any students while the Delhi Sports University exists only on paper.

“The AAP government has wasted over Rs 1000 crore of public money on DSEU till now. They hiked fees by 400-500 per cent making education unaffordable for the very people they claim to serve. They can spend crores on ads but are unable to pay their guest faculty till now,” he charged.

The AAP slammed the BJP saying it must be held accountable for the “appalling state of schools” in Madhya Pradesh after over 20 years of their rule.

“It’s a disgrace that 1,275 schools do not have a single teacher, and in a staggering 22,000 schools, one teacher is left to handle the entire burden of education,” charged AAP.

This “neglect and failure” is the BJP’s education legacy, it charged.

Under the BJP’s watch, the situation has only worsened, charged the party claiming education budget in UP “plummeted” from 18 per cent in 2016-17 to 12 percent in 2022-23, they said.

“This exposes the BJP’s indifference to education, failing millions of students year after year,” AAP hit back.

Wherever the BJP governs, stories of “neglect and failure” have become the norm. The BJP shows no concern for the present welfare of children, nor the future of the country, it charged further.