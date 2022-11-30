BJP campaign for MCD election

New Delhi: Union Minister Piyush Goyal during the 'Hanuman Chalisa path' and 'Maha Aarti' ceremony, organised as part of BJP campaign for the upcoming MCD elections, at Ashok Vihar in New Delhi, Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan) New Delhi: Union Minister Piyush Goyal speaks during the 'Hanuman Chalisa path' and 'Maha Aarti' ceremony, organised as part of BJP campaign for the upcoming MCD elections, at Ashok Vihar in New Delhi, Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan) New Delhi: Union Minister Piyush Goyal during the 'Hanuman Chalisa path' and 'Maha Aarti' ceremony, organised as part of BJP campaign for the upcoming MCD elections, at Ashok Vihar in New Delhi, Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan) New Delhi: Union Minister Piyush Goyal during the 'Hanuman Chalisa path' and 'Maha Aarti' ceremony, organised as part of BJP campaign for the upcoming MCD elections, at Ashok Vihar in New Delhi, Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan) New Delhi: Union Minister Piyush Goyal during the 'Hanuman Chalisa path' and 'Maha Aarti' ceremony, organised as part of BJP campaign for the upcoming MCD elections, at Ashok Vihar in New Delhi, Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan) New Delhi: BJP MP Manoj Tiwari speaks during a public meeting for the upcoming MCD elections, at Karawal Nagar in New Delhi, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. (PTI Photo/Sachin Saini) New Delhi: Union Minister and BJP leader Anurag Thakur campaigns for party candidate from Rajinder Nagar Manika Nischal for the upcoming MCD elections, in New Delhi, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. (PTI Photo/Vijay Verma) New Delhi: Union Minister and BJP leader Anurag Thakur campaigns in favour of the party candidate from Rajinder Nagar Manika Nischal for the upcoming MCD elections, in New Delhi, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. (PTI Photo/Vijay Verma) New Delhi: Union Minister and BJP leader Anurag Thakur campaigns for party candidate from Rajinder Nagar Manika Nischal for the upcoming MCD elections, in New Delhi, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. (PTI Photo/Vijay Verma) New Delhi: Union Minister Piyush Goyal offers prayers to Lord Hanuman during the 'Hanuman Chalisa path' and 'Maha Aarti' ceremony, organised as part of BJP campaign for the upcoming MCD elections, at Ashok Vihar in New Delhi, Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan) New Delhi: Union Minister Anurag Thakur speaks during a public meeting ahead of Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections, in New Delhi, Friday, Nov. 25, 2022. (PTI Photo) New Delhi: BJP National President J.P. Nadda speaks during a public meeting ahead of Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections, at Karol Bagh in New Delhi, Friday, Nov. 25, 2022. (PTI Photo) New Delhi: BJP National President J.P. Nadda with Delhi BJP President Adesh Gupta during a public meeting ahead of Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections, at Karol Bagh in New Delhi, Friday, Nov. 25, 2022. (PTI Photo) New Delhi: Union Minister and BJP leader Anurag Thakur campaigns for party candidate from Rajinder Nagar Manika Nischal for the upcoming MCD elections, in New Delhi, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. (PTI Photo/Vijay Verma)