BJP candidate ends life ahead of Telangana municipal polls

Hyderabad: A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate for municipal elections died by suicide in Telangana’s Narayanpet district on Tuesday, February 10, a day before the elections were scheduled.

The deceased was identified as Yerrukala Mahadev, who was supposed to contest for the councilor post from ward 6, in Makhtal municipality.

BJP accuses Congress of harassment

Following Mahadev’s suicide, the Telangana BJP accused the Congress of harassing him.

In a statement, Telangana BJP President, N Ramchander Rao said , “Today early in the morning, BJP tribal candidate from ward 6 of Maktal municipality committed suicide because of the harassment by the local minister Vakiti Srihari. He was being harassed by the Congress party leaders for the last many days.”

Rao alleged that Mahadev was forced to join the Congress. However, the candidate managed to get a BJP ticket for the municipal elections. Rao sought action against Telangana Animal Husbandry Minister Vakiti Srihari and his followers for harassing Mahadev.

Telangana BJP Spokesperson NV Subhash also criticised the Congress over Mahadev’s death. He sought a thorough investigation into his death. “The BJP will not tolerate such coercive and anti-democratic tactics. Our candidate was reportedly threatened repeatedly, pushing him to an extreme step. This is not an isolated incident but part of a dangerous patter,” Subhash said.

The saffron party also plans to protest at the Telangana Director General of Police (DGP) B Shivadhar Reddy’s office in Hyderabad.

The Telangana Municipal elections will be held on February 11 and the results would be declared on February 13.