BJP cannot be defeated without Congress: Antony

New Delhi: Former Defence Minister AK Antony on Wednesday said that the BJP can’t be defeated without the Congress. He added that the Gandhis are the powerhouse of the Congress and there can’t be leadership in the party without the Nehru-Gandhi family.

The senior leader when asked said “They (Gandhis) are the powerhouse and guiding force in the party and represent the ideals and ideas of the Congress and have support of 99 percent of the Congress workers.”

The statement gains significance after talks with political strategist Prashant Kishor failed. Antony is close to the first family of the Congress and stressed that the party should not be underestimated and without the Congress the BJP can’t be defeated.

Sources said Antony was one of the naysayers to the proposals mooted by Kishor during his presentation to the party.

He said that he is optimistic about the Congress and it should not be underestimated and will make a comeback as without the Congress Narendra Modi can’t be defeated in 2024.

Other Congress leaders too have expressed the hope that the party’s upcoming ‘Chintan Shivir’ in Rajasthan will revive the party after talks with Prashant Kishor failed on Tuesday.

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh, who was part of the deliberations, said: “It is ultimately the Congress which has to move and put it’s house in order. Consultant or no Consultant.

I have a strong hunch that the Chintin Shivir will bring in a new Congress which is the need of the hour.”

The ‘Chintan Shivir’ is scheduled from May 13 in Udaipur where around 400 delegates will participate from across the country.

The party has constituted six sub-groups to prepare an agenda for the event.