BJP cautions Akhilesh against continuing alliance with Congress

Lucknow: The Bharatiya Janata Party, on Sunday, cautioned Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav against continuing his alliance with the Congress. UP BJP president Bhupendra Chaudhary, while addressing the inaugural session of the party’s state executive here, said that the Congress has no base, no ideology of its own and wins with the support of other parties.

He said that the Congress has never done good to anyone and Dr B. R. Ambedkar understood this very well. The UP BJP president further said that the weaker sections and Dalits had never benefitted from Congress regimes.

“SP is a party of a family that considers Lohia as an ideal and should follow his principles,” he said.

Chaudhary further said that the soul of India resides in Ayodhya, Kashi and Mathura. “Narendra Modi ji became the Prime Minister of the country for the third time, and it is under his guidance that the country is progressing. A grand Ram temple was built in Ayodhya after 500 years. Prime Minister Modi did the work of removing Article 370 and wrote a new chapter in the country’s history. Earlier, Kanwar Yatra was stopped but today, they are being taken out with much fanfare,” he said.

He further said that the respect of every party worker was of prime importance for the BJP and there would be no compromise on this issue.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Deputy Chief Ministers Brajesh Pathak and Keshav Prasad Maurya, along with ministers legislators and MPs are attending the one-day meeting that will be addressed by party president J. P. Nadda, later in the day.