BJP chief Nitin Nabin to resign as Bihar MLA on Monday

Patna: BJP national president Nitin Nabin, the MLA from Bihar’s Bankipur, who was elected to the Rajya Sabha two weeks ago, will give up his Assembly membership on Monday, March 30.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is also set to resign from the state legislative council on Monday. The JD(U) supremo was elected to the upper House of Parliament on March 16.

In a post on X on Monday, Nabin said, “Today, I am resigning from the post of elected member of the Bihar Legislative Assembly from the Bankipur constituency.”

बांकीपुर और बिहार के मेरे सभी परिवारजन एवं कार्यकर्ता साथी,



जनवरी 2006 में पिताजी के आकस्मिक निधन के बाद पार्टी ने मुझे पटना पश्चिम से उपचुनाव लड़ने का अवसर दिया और दिनांक 27 अप्रैल 2006 को मैं पहली बार पटना पश्चिम क्षेत्र से निर्वाचित होकर सामाजिक एवं राजनीतिक जीवन की शुरुआत… pic.twitter.com/IHhLpd0aJD — Nitin Nabin (@NitinNabin) March 30, 2026

“Over the past 20 years, I have continuously strived to nurture and develop this constituency, built by my late father, Naveen Kishore Prasad Sinha, with dedication. I have always worked with complete commitment towards the development of my constituency and the state of Bihar.

“As a result, the people blessed me with the privilege of serving them by electing me as their representative to the Assembly five consecutive times,” the BJP chief said.

Also Read BJP chief Nitin Nabin to contest Rajya Sabha polls from Bihar

Nabin said that he would remain ever committed to the development of the Bankipur constituency and Bihar in the “new role that the party has assigned to me”.

“The unbreakable bond I share with my workers and the people of Bihar will always remain strong, and it will continue to give me new energy, inspiration, and guidance,” he added.