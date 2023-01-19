BJP committed to provide digital education in villages across country: Anurag Thakur

Thakur said that issues related to employment, migration and the economy in the state can be solved only by giving proper education to the children.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India|   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 19th January 2023 7:16 pm IST
Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur.

Hamirpur: Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur on Thursday said the BJP government at the centre determined to provide digital education to people in villages across the country including Hamirpur.

The minister distributed laptops to teachers of 140 ‘Ek Se Shrestha’ centres here and school bags and study tables to 2,500 children.

The minister also started Digital Ek Se Shreshtha’, an initiative aimed at providing quality education to every village for a bright future for every child, in the Hamirpur parliamentary constituency and gave the slogan of “Hamara Sankalp, Hamara Prayas, Sabko Shiksha, Sabka Vikas”.

At present, over 2,500 children are being imparted free education in 140 panchayats of the Hamirpur parliamentary constituency where ‘Ek Se Shrestha’ centres are operational and employment opportunities are also being given at the panchayat level.

Children are provided with all necessary facilities for education like books, copies, whiteboards and stationery in these centres.

Thakur also urged the teachers to adopt modern ways of teaching and pay more attention to the overall development of the students.

