BJP committed towards sub-categorisation of quota: Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: BJP state president and Union minister G Kishan Reddy said on Monday that the party was committed to resolving the issue of ABCD categorisation or sub-categorisation of reservation, a matter pending for almost seven and a half decades.

The issue was highlighted during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address at the Vishwaroopa Maha Sabha in Parade Grounds. The event was attended by Madiga Reservation Porata Samithi (MRPS) leaders. Reddy said a seven-member judges bench will be constituted to speed up the sub-categorisation process.

Asserting BJP’s commitment to the sub-categorisation of the reservation process is not merely a lip service, Reddy lauded Modi for fulfilling many promises such as the abolition of triple talaq, the construction of Ram Janmabhoomi and the Abrogation of Article 370 in J&K.

“If voted to power, the party will make a person from the Backward Class as Telangana’s chief minister. This will never happen if BRS or Congress is voted to power,” he said.