BJP committee holds meeting with election in-charges ahead of Karnataka assembly polls

Bengaluru: In the run-up to the big battle in Karnataka, the state BJP committee held a meeting on Wednesday with party election in-charges of all 224 Assembly constituencies to strengthen the party organisation.

Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai, former Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa, state BJP president Nalin Kateel and state BJP in-charge Arun Singh were present at the meeting.

In a tweet, former chief minister BS Yediyurappa said BJP is the party which is working with the commitment of the country first.

Yediyurappa tagged Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai and said, “In order to further strengthen the party organization, a workshop of Assembly constituency in-charges was held today in Bangalore with Chief Minister Mr. @BSBommai , State President Mr. @nalinkateel, State In-charge Mr. @ArunSinghbjp”.

Karnataka has been a BJP bastion for a long time and has been their single big foray into southern India. Despite not having a majority in the last Assembly polls after twists and turns, Yediyurappa caused the defection of many MLAs from the JD-S and Congress, resulting in the fall of the HD Kumaraswamy-led coalition government. In July last year, the party’s top brass brought in Basavaraj Bommai to replace Yediyurappa.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party will launch four mega rath yatras which the party is likely to call ‘Vijaya Yatras’.

These four Raths will be launched from four different areas of the state and will converge into one mega-finale yatra.

“The Yatras are in the planning stage and will be launched by end of February or the beginning of March and will cover all the 224 Assembly constituencies,” a top party source told ANI earlier.

While the Yatra details are still been worked out, it is known that several top leaders both from the Centre and state will participate.

“Former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, state president Nalin Kateel, and Dharmendra Pradhan who were recently appointed as election in-charge could flag off the Raths,” the source further said.

Karnataka will go to the polls later this year. (ANI)