BJP, Congress have only betrayed BCs: MLC Kavitha

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader and MLC K Kavitha hit out at both BJP and Congress parties on Friday, January 3, and accused the two national parties of having betrayed the backward classes of India and Telangana, through the past seven decades.

Her remarks came during her speech at the Indira park in Hyderabad, at the BC Mahasabha conducted by her NGO Telangana Jagruthi.

The event was conducted on the birth anniversary of Indian teacher and social reformer Savitribai Phule.

Addressing the event, MLC K Kavitha demanded 42 percent of BC Reservations in the local body elections in the state and warned the state government of major backlash if BC quota promises aren’t fulfilled.

Also Read Let there be no village without road connectivity: Telangana CM to officials

The elections must reflect the actual population proportions of BCs, based on unbiased and accurate data.

The BRS MLC demanded the inclusion of the caste census as part of the national survey and also demanded the installation of a statue of Jyothiba Phule in the Assembly.

K Kavitha emphasised the importance of fully implementing the Kamareddy BC declaration, challenging the Telangana Congress to deliver or face backlash from the opposition.

“If even one of my statements is proven wrong, I will step away from politics,” she said.

MLC Kavitha condemned the Indian National Congress for its historical failures, including rejecting the Kaka Kalelkar Commission report and suppressing the Mandal Commission report, until it was implemented by a non-Congress Prime Minister VP Singh.

Kavitha also came down heavily on the BJP as she accused the BJP of outright refusal to conduct a caste census.

MLC Kavitha claimed that regional leaders like KCR and the late NTR had a steadfast commitment to BC welfare, contrasting their efforts with the repeated failures of national parties.