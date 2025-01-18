BJP, Congress row over misplaced credit on new US consulate in Bengaluru

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Indian National Congress ignited a social media row after Congress MLA Priyank Kharge criticised BJP MP Tejasvi Surya for thanking External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the new US consulate in Bengaluru.

On January 15, the BJP MP from Bengaluru South uploaded a video with Jaishankar showing gratitude for the upcoming inauguration of the consulate.

In an X post he says, “My dear Bengaluru, It’s official. The US Consulate is opening on January 17th. It’s been made possible only and only because of PM @narendramodi and EAM @DrSJaishankar’s efforts. What better way to thank our EAM than with our own Mysuru Pak!”. Meeting the minister in his office, Surya said “I thank you on the behalf of lakhs of Bangalorians, this (consulate) was long overdue and would not have happened without yours and the Prime ministers’ relentless efforts..”

Reacting to this post, minister of rural development and panchayat raj of Karnataka, Kharge put forward a critical stance on the role of the BJP in opening the consulate in Bengaluru.

In a post on X on January 16, he said that the decision to establish consulates is made based on the economic significance of the city and not on “whims or personal preferences of BJP MPs or the external affairs minister.”

He further goes on to say how Bengaluru was a natural choice for the consulate and blames BJP for delaying the decision for so long. “Bengaluru has always been the natural choice for a US consulate, given its thriving ecosystem for investments and trade that mutually benefits the US and India. Perhaps BJP MPs and @DrSJaishankar should make honest reels about how pressure from the Supreme Leader to prioritize a consulate in Gujarat caused the delay in establishing one in Bengaluru.” Kharge said in the post.

He further added that even though a new consulate has been inaugurated, it will only serve American citizens for the time being and will not process visas.

A fifth US Consulate was inaugurated in Bengaluru, Karnataka on January 17. Other consulates in the country are located in the cities of Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Mumbai. The new consulate aims to make visa and other services easily accessible to Bengaluru residents who had previously travelled to Chennai, Hyderabad, or Mumbai.

Momentous occasion: Karnataka Dy CM on US consulate in Bengaluru

Thanking the American Consulate and the Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Karnataka deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar said the consulate in Bengaluru was a momentous occasion.

“India is seen through Bengaluru. This is a historic and sacred day for the state. We have been striving to bring the US Consulate to Bengaluru for a long time. During the Congress government led by the late SM Krishna, efforts were initiated to bring the US Consulate after organising the Global Investors’ Meet. Later, when Krishna served as the External Affairs Minister, those efforts continued. Today is an auspicious day for Karnataka. Bengaluru and Karnataka have earned global recognition as symbols of India,” he said.