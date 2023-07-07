BJP criticises Congress on Kanhaiya Kumar’s appointment as AICC in-charge NSUI

New Delhi: The BJP on Friday criticised the Congress for appointing Kanhaiya Kumar the AICC in-charge of its students’ wing NSUI, alleging that the young leader has been linked to ideologies working against the country’s integrity.

BJP leader Ashish Sood, a former Delhi University Students’ Union president, was joined by several other party members, all former DUSU office bearers, as he accused the Congress of trying to misguide and mislead the youth community with the appointment.

At a press conference, he claimed that Kumar has had association with those who raised slogans against India’s integrity and in the support of Kashmiri separatists. He had also cast aspersion on the Indian Army over its actions in Kashmir, Sood alleged.

“Such an appointment is a matter of concern and shows the bankruptcy of the Congress. Whatever be its ideology, the NSUI also seeks to represent the youth and having such a leader representing is not good,” Sood said.

The Congress on Thursday appointed former Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union president Kumar to the post. The National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) is headed by Neeraj Kundan.