Congress appoints Kanhaiya Kumar as AICC in-charge of NSUI

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 6th July 2023 7:21 pm IST
New Delhi: The Congress on Thursday appointed former Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union president Kanhaiya Kumar as the AICC in-charge of its students’ wing.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has appointed Kanhaiya Kumar as AICC in-charge of the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) with immediate effect, according to a statement issued by KC Venugopal, the Congress general secretary organisation.

The NSUI is headed by Neeraj Kunadan.

Kumar had participated in the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra and walked the entire distance from Kanyakumari to Kashmir.

