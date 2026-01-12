BJP delegation meets Karnataka Guv, requests not to give assent to Hate Speech Bill

Bengaluru: A delegation of BJP leaders on Monday petitioned Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot requesting him not to give assent to the Hate Speech Bill, calling it “draconian”, “direct attack on free speech” and “tool for political vendetta”.

The delegation led by Leaders of Opposition in the both Legislative Assembly and Council, R Ashoka and Chalavadi Narayanaswamy respectively, also submitted a memorandum to the Governor demanding CBI probe into Ballari clashes, and regarding the government’s action in connection with the demolition of illegally constructed houses in Kogilu.

A petition has also been submitted alleging erosion of law and order, and misuse of police machinery in the state, while highlighting the Hubballi incident, where police are accused of disrobing a woman BJP worker.

“We met the Governor and informed him that the law and order situation in the state has deteriorated and it has become a goonda state. Without anyone to question, Karnataka has become a jungle raj. As the first citizen of the state and as all government orders are issued under his name, we have requested the Governor to save Karnataka from becoming a goonda state,” Ashoka said.

Speaking to reporters after meeting the Governor, he said, the BJP has submitted a petition requesting him not to give assent to the Karnataka Hate Speech and Hate Crimes (Prevention) Bill.

Also Read https://www.siasat.com/karnataka-hate-speech-bill-governor-urged-to-withhold-assent-3314765/

Alleging that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Speaker U T Khader ensured the passage of the Hate Speech Bill in the Assembly without any discussion, the opposition leader said, the bill is nothing but a repeat of “cunningness” by the ruling Congress, as it is similar to the imposition of emergency by former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

“We have told the Governor that if the assent is given to the bill, it will take away the rights of the media and opposition parties to oppose and criticise the government, as the state will turn into a police state. Democracy cannot survive with such things. So, we have asked the Governor not to give assent to the bill as it is detrimental for the state and will take away free speech,” he said.

The Lok Bhavan (the Governor’s House) on Friday, in a statement had said that the Karnataka Hate Speech and Hate Crimes (Prevention) Bill, that was passed during the recent legislature session, was “under consideration”.

The bill proposes a jail term of one year, extendable up to seven years with a fine of Rs 50,000 for hate crime. For repeated offences the maximum imprisonment will be seven years, with a fine of Rs 1 lakh.

Stating that the BJP has also brought to the notice of the Governor about the clashes in Ballari, Ashoka said a request has been made to hand over the case to CBI probe to bring the facts out, and accused police of having become puppets in the hands of the government.

“It was an attack with bullets that was targeted at BJP MLA G Janardhan Reddy, during which a Congress worker was murdered by his own party people. The investigation into the incident is losing its track. Those behind the incident have not been arrested yet, and attempts are on to close the case,” he said.

There should be a CBI probe for the facts to come out, as justice cannot be expected from police, who have become “puppets” in the hands of the government, he said, adding that BJP will be holding a mega protest in Ballari on January 17.

Tension had prevailed in parts of Ballari on January 1 night after supporters of Ballari City Congress MLA Nara Bharath Reddy and Gangavati BJP MLA G Janardhan Reddy allegedly clashed over a banner installation issue. The situation turned violent with alleged stone-pelting and firing, leaving one person, a Congress worker, dead.

The incident reportedly began after supporters of Bharath Reddy allegedly installed a poster related to the Valmiki statue unveiling in front of Janardhan Reddy’s residence in Ballari.

Further, Ashoka said, the swiftness with which the government is working to rehabilitate those, whose illegally constructed houses were demolished by authorities at Kogilu in northern Bengaluru, under the government’s housing programme, has also been brought to the notice of the Governor.

Pointing out that 36 lakh people, who have already paid money for houses under various housing schemes are still waiting for allotment, he said, “Leaving these 36 lakh people aside, houses are being allotted to migrants who illegally constructed houses at Kogilu were demolished. This is being done under pressure from Kerala Congress leaders for the sake of minority appeasement.”

The demolition of houses at Kogilu’s Waseem Layout and Fakir Colony on December 20 was carried out by Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Limited to clear encroachments for a proposed solid waste processing unit, officials had said, claiming that the houses were constructed without any official permission, and that most of the occupants were migrants from other states.

The BJP leaders have accused the state government of indulging in “Muslim appeasement politics”, as most of the demolished illegal houses reportedly belonged to Muslims. They have also questioned the swiftness with which the government moved to rehabilitate those who had indulged in illegal encroachment.