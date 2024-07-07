BJP Delhi unit holds meeting, asks workers to gear up for 2025 polls

New Delhi: The Delhi BJP unit on Sunday congratulated its workers on the party winning all seven Lok Sabha seats in the national capital in the recent polls and asked them to step up efforts to ensure the BJP’s victory in the 2025 assembly elections here.

They were lauded for their work at the unit’s extended executive committee meeting at the JLN stadium. It was chaired by Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva and inaugurated by Union Minister Piyush Goyal.

The BJP’s MPs from Delhi and the unit’s functionaries as well as officer bearers and workers from the ward to the district level were part of the gathering.

During the meeting, which focused on the BJP’s preparedness for the assembly elections, leaders and workers were asked to inform people about the Narendra Modi-led central government’s schemes and welfare projects while highlighting the “failures” of the AAP-led Delhi dispensation.

Talking about the BJP’s Lok Sabha win in Delhi, Goyal said, “This victory is not ordinary and Delhi’s contribution is invaluable. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s victory is solely a victory of the development works, as he has continuously served the nation in the interest of the country.”

Lashing out at the Congress, he said it does not understand that the country’s people have kept the party below 100 parliamentary seats for the third time. In 13 states, the Congress could not win a single seat, Goyal said.

“Whether in the southern states or various northern states, their lack of success speaks volumes. In south India, if any party has emerged as the largest, it is the BJP. The Congress has become a parasitic party that cannot win elections in any state without support (allies),” Goyal said.

He said in Delhi, even though the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) contested together, 54 per cent of the votes went to the BJP, proving that Delhiites stand with Prime Minister Modi.

“In this third term, we will work with three times the energy,” he said.

An exhibition was also held on the stadium premises to showcase BJP government’s achievements over the past 10 years.

Sachdeva said that the people of Delhi have showered their blessings by giving all seven seats to the BJP.