BJP demands action against TNGO leaders; threatens protest

Hyderabad: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) demanded immediate suspension of Telangana Non-gazetted Officers Association (TNGO) leaders M. Rajender and Mamata on Tuesday over their alleged habitual interference in the political process.

The BJP leaders in the state demanded that disciplinary action be initiated against the TNGO leaders over their alleged attempt to influence employees to vote for the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) during the Munugode bypoll.

They claimed that the TNGO leaders have exploited rule 16 (Participation in radio broadcasts and contribution to Newspapers and Periodicals) and rule 19 (Taking part in politics and elections) of the rules conduct prescribed for the bypoll.

In a communication to the chief secretary and other senior officials of the government’s municipal administration and urban development (MAUD), health, medical and family welfare, general secretary, BJP leaders have warned that they would be compelled to launch a protest if they failed to initiate action on TNGO leaders for violation of conduct rules.



BJP leaders also pointed to the statement released by the TNGO president, Rajesh on October 28, where he extended his support for TRS. They remarked on the close relationship of the TNGO president with the chief minister KCR and accused him of unequivocally campaigning for TRS.