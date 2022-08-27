BJP diverting people from burning issues with halal, hijab, Munawar Faruqui: KTR

Hyderabad: Telangana IT minister KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Saturday launched a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and said that their plan is to divert people’s attention from burning issues like the rise in GDP (Gas, Diesel, and Petrol) to Halal, Hijab and Munawar Faruqui.

He made these remarks during an event by the BR Ambedkar Open University’s (BRAOU) event intended to launch the competitive examinations study material readied by the university for job aspirants.

“I don’t understand this issue. What God has asked us to fight amongst ourselves in his name? Has Krishna, Rama, Jesus, or Allah asked us to do it? Has any competition been set up by him so that we fight about ‘Whose God is the greatest?’ There are people in this country with no food and water. Droupadi Murmu, the President of India’s village recently got electricity. Nobody wants to work on these issues,” KTR remarked.

KTR said that China, which started its journey along with India under similar circumstances has reached the economic size of 16 trillion dollars but India is still at 3.1 trillion. “Shame on us,” he said.

The minister further said that the state of Telangana is working on the growth of its people and is shying away from such ‘silly things’ like ‘Whose God is the greatest’.

These comments gain significance due to the recent arrest of now suspended BJP MLA from Goshamahal T Raja Singh under the PD Act after making ‘insulting’ remarks against Prophet Muhammad following which protests broke out in the city of Hyderabad.