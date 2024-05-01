‘BJP fights polls using ‘Jai Shri Ram’…’: BRS Secunderabad candidate

Hyderabad: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi’s (BRS) Secunderabad candidate T Padma Rao Goud remarked that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) fights elections using the ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogan or PM Narendra Modi’s name.

“BJP fights elections using ‘Jai Shri Ram’ or Modi’s name…We will go between the voters and remind them that we worked for them and encouraged development and so they should vote for us…,” he said, speaking to ANI.

Padma Rao Goud won from the Secunderabad Assembly constituency in the 2023 state polls and the BRS has now pitted him against state BJP chief G Kishan Reddy and BRS MLA Danam Nagender from the Parliamentary constituency.

Secunderabad LS seat

The Secunderabad Lok Sabha constituency has a long history of political significance, with the Congress party dominating the seat for many years. However, in the last two elections, the BJP has managed to win the constituency, indicating a shift in voter preferences.

According to the 2011 census, Secunderabad has a population of 2,17,910, with 1,968,276 registered voters. The constituency is notable for its substantial Muslim voter base, which constitutes approximately 12.19% of the total population.

Historically, the Congress party has been the dominant force in Secunderabad, winning 12 out of 15 Lok Sabha elections and one by-election. However, the BJP has made significant inroads in recent years, securing victories in the 2019 and 2014 Lok Sabha elections, marking a shift in the political landscape of the constituency.

The evolving preferences of the Secunderabad electorate, as evidenced by the BJP’s recent successes, highlight the dynamic nature of the constituency’s political dynamics.

The diverse demographic composition, including the significant Muslim population, adds to the complexity of the political landscape in Secunderabad.

Telangana is going to the ballot on May 13, as per the schedule released by the Election Commission of India (ECI).