BJP files complaint against Telangana Congress over ‘tampered’ Amit Shah video

Hyderabad: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday, April 27 filed a complaint with the Cyber Crime Police, Hyderabad and the Election Commission (EC) against the Telangana Congress for sharing a ‘tampered’ video of Union home minister Amit Shah’s speech regarding reservations.

It said that the act of TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy and his social media workers in “morphing/fabricating the Sri Amit Shah ji’s speech and committed offence under the I.T. Act.”

“With reference to the subject cited, this is to draw your attention to a video post hoisted on Twitter by the TPCC social media. The Telangana Congress Pradesh Congress Party in its Twitter account posted a morphed/fabricated video of Sri Amit Shah Hon’ble Union Home Minister. While Sri Amit Shah ji stated that “Bharatiya Janata Party forms a Government then, our Government will cancel the unconstitutionally given Muslim reservations. In Telangana SC/ST and OBC, rights be given but Muslim reservations will be cancelled. However, the Telangana Pradesh Congress Party President in his Twitter account morphed the same video to modify the statement as “if the BJP party forms Government, then the SC/ST and OBC reservations will be cancelled.”

The saffron party further said that the said act is a “deliberate and mischievous act aimed at misleading the people and voters creating fear amongst the OBC communities” and sought action against leaders of the grand old party.

“We also lodged a written complaint before the Chief Election Commissioner, Hyderabad against the Telangana Pradesh Congress Party president for fabricating and morphing the speech of Sri Amit Shah. I am herewith enclosing the Twitter posted by the Telangana Pradesh Congress Party and the same was deleted from the Twitter account after forwarding the same to the various persons,” it further said.