BJP, Goshamahal people don’t want Raja Singh: BRS leader Gaddam Srinivas

Hyderabad: The war between Bharat Rashtra Samithi and now suspended BJP MLA T Raja Singh of Goshamahal is heating up as elections are approaching.

Senior BRS leader Gaddam Srinivas Yadav targeted Raja Singh and demanded that he resign from active politics as his own party and the people of his constituency don’t want him anymore.

“Raja Singh did no good to the public. He pitched the youth against other communities and they were booked over the same, ruining their careers and lives. He is no more needed for the people,” said Srinivas Yadav.

The BRS party local unit organized a job mela on Sunday attended by 2000 job aspirants where 120 were in attendance.

Srinivas Yadav said that Raja Singh played divisive politics and neglected the core development of the constituency.

He expressed confidence that the BRS party will win from the Goshamahal constituency.