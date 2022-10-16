BJP govt doesn’t respect democracy, misusing Central agencies: Kharge

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service|   Published: 16th October 2022 4:25 pm IST
Chennai: Congress presidential candidate Mallikarjun Kharge during an event for his election campaign, in Chennai, Friday, Oct. 14, 2022. (PTI Photo/R Senthil Kumar)

Bengaluru: A day ahead of the AICC Presidential poll, Congress leader in the fray, Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday fired salvos at the BJP government in the Centre.

Speaking to the media at the party office here, Kharge accused the Central government of misusing investigating agencies and pulling down the governments in Congress-ruled states. He said that the BJP government at the Centre has the backing of the RSS.

Blaming the Modi government for the destabilisation of Congress-led governments in states like Madhya Pradesh, Goa and Manipur, Kharge stressed on the need for a strong Opposition to counter the BJP and protect democracy in the country.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
AP: Vizag police bars Pawan Kalyan from holding meeting

Polling for the AICC President election is scheduled on Monday, for which 494 office-bearers of the party in Karnataka are eligible to vote.

Terming the contest, in which he is fielded against Shashi Tharoor, ‘a friendly fight’, Kharge stated that he is contesting for the post of AICC President to strengthen the party.

Preferring not to respond to remarks made by Tharoor during the course of campaigning, Kharge stressed on the need for collective leadership to strengthen the party at all levels.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button