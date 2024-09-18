BJP govt trying to weaken Rajasthan’s health scheme, says Gehlot

Jaipur: Former chief minister Ashok Gehlot said on Wednesday that the BJP government of the state is trying to weaken the Rajasthan Government Health Scheme (RGHS), which has caused discontent among government employees.

Gehlot wrote on X that the RGHS scheme had freed government employees and pensioners from the worry of the cost of treatment. But after the BJP government came to power in the state, efforts are being made to continuously weaken the RGHS scheme, which is causing discontent among government employees, he said.

“Our government started the Chiranjeevi scheme, free medicine and investigation scheme and RGHS with the goal of Nirogi Rajasthan but now the public is constantly complaining that the benefits of these schemes are not being received. The medicine shops under RGHS, which run from the premium of government employees every month, are not being paid,” Gehlot said.

According to the former chief minister, due to the Chiranjeevi scheme and RGHS, about 90 per cent of the families of the state were insured and were free from the worry of the cost of treatment. Insurance coverage in Rajasthan was the highest in the country, he said.

“I am repeatedly telling the state government not to try to weaken the schemes related to the medical sector. If there is any shortcoming in these schemes, then it should be removed and these schemes should be strengthened.

“Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma should take cognisance and give instructions to immediately resolve the problems in RGHS and all medical related schemes,” Gehlot said.