BJP guarantee of development, Cong-Left promote violence and scams: Modi in Tripura

Agartala: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at an election rally in Tripura on Monday that the BJP is the guaranty of development while the Congress-CPI(M) promote violence, corruption and tried to keep the people poor.

Modi in his third election rally in three days said that the Left and Congress are doing ‘kushti’ (fight) in Kerala and ‘dosti’ (friendship) in Tripura. “Many people belonging to the Congress party were killed by the Left cadres in Tripura. The victim Congress family members would never vote for the Left parties. All of you should reject the unholy alliance for the betterment of Tripura,” the Prime Minister said.

He stated that during the Left regime “Chanda” (donation) collection was the only job of the Left cadres, who treated the people of Tripura as their “Ghulams” (servants). “Cadre Raj was prevailing in the police station to trade and business. If anyone hoisted flags other than CPI-M they were attacked. The BJP removed the red signal (defeated the Left parties) in the 2018 elections. The Left parties and Congress want to keep Tripura backward and the people to remain poor,” Modi claimed.

The Prime Minister said that the Left and the Congress looted Central funds. “One Congress Prime Minister earlier himself confessed that only 15 paise of the Centre’s one rupee reached the people.”

Highlighting the performance of the double engine government (Central and state governments), he said that the Ayushman Bharat Yojana provided the best cashless treatment to the people.

Also Read Nadda to release manifesto for Tripura polls on Feb 9

Saying that Tripura topped in the country in providing concrete houses to the people under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, the Prime Minister said that Rs 500 crore was transferred directly to the farmers’ account as the BJP government started procurement of rice since it came to power in the state. With the initiative of the Tripura government, fruits were exported, benefiting the farmers.

He said that an IIIT, National Forensic University, National Law University are being set up in Tripura and added that development of the tourism infrastructure is underway and can boost employment. “For the bright future of the coming generations people should remain alert against the disastrous plan of the Congress and Left parties’ joint politics,” Modi said, adding that the BJP government’s HIRA (Highway, I-way, Railway and Airway) model would boost the income and creation of jobs.

Noting that Agartala airport is the only such modern airport in the entire northeast region, the Prime Minister said that most of the work on the Indian side of the Agartala-Akahura railway project has been completed and it is continuing on the Bangladesh side. “The new railway project would help Tripura and the other northeastern states in a big way.”

The Prime Minister said that the “Maitri” bridge over the Feni river would boost the economy of the region and make Tripura a hub in southeast Asia. Referring to the visit of Rabindra Nath Tagore on a number of occasions to Tripura, Modi said that the BJP government was taking forward Tripura as guided by Gurudev and the erstwhile kings.