BJP has declared war against the poorest: Asaduddin Owaisi

Photo of IANS IANS|   Published: 20th April 2022 12:05 pm IST
AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi (PTI Photo)

Hyderabad: The All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) President Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday alleged that the BJP has declared a war against the poorest by destroying homes in Delhi like in Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.

The Hyderabad MP was reacting to the demolition of alleged illegal encroachments in riot-hit Jahangirpuri in New Delhi.

“BJP has declared war against the poorest. In the name of encroachment, it’s going to destroy homes in Delhi like UP & MP. No notice, no opportunity to go to court, simply punishing poor Muslims for daring to stay alive,” Owaisi tweeted.

MS Education Academy

Owaisi also demanded that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal must clarify his ‘dubious role’. Is his government’s PWD part of this demolition drive, he asked.

“Did people of Jahingirpuri vote for him for such betrayals & cowardice?! His frequent refrain “police are not in our control” won’t work here There isn’t even a pretense of legality or morality anymore. Hopeless situation,” wrote Owaisi.

The MP posted a letter from North Delhi Municipal Corporation to DCP, North West, seeking police protection for special joint encroachment removal by PWD, local body, police, the Works/Maintenance Department, Health Department, Sanitation Department, Veterinary Department, and Enforcement Cell of North DMC

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button