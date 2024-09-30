BJP has disrespected Haryana on every front: Priyanka Gandhi

Naraingarh: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra addressed a public rally in Naraingarh, Haryana, on Monday, urging voters to oust the BJP government, which has “disrespected them in every front” and support a new Congress-led wave in the state.

“Haryana is the land of Mahabharata. Lord Krishna delivered the message of the Bhagavad Gita from this very place, a message of justice that has shaped our religion, our nation, and our constitution,” she said, addressing the large crowd of supporters.

“The farmers, soldiers, and athletes of this land have always honoured and protected the country. Your children have defended the nation at the borders and upheld its dignity.”

Priyanka also criticised the BJP’s decade-long rule, stating, “What has the BJP given in return for the protection you’ve provided to the nation? They have only disrespected you on every front.”

She pointed to the struggles of Haryana’s farmers, particularly during the protests against the three controversial farm laws.

“The farmers of Haryana, who protested against the three black laws, were met with tear gas, lathi charges, and no dialogue. Despite the Minimum Support Price (MSP) being announced for several crops, ten of those crops are not even being cultivated here. They have betrayed your trust,” she said.

Addressing the issue of unemployment in the state, she said, “The unemployment rate is so high that the hardworking youth of this state are forced to migrate to cities like Delhi for jobs. Yet, the BJP government has shown no respect for the youth.”

She also took aim at the Agnipath scheme, stating, “The youth, through the Agniveer scheme, is being asked to guard the borders for four years with no security afterwards, only to return to unemployment.”

Turning to athletes, she said, “Our sportspersons, who bring honour to the country by competing at the Olympics, were protesting on the streets, but the Prime Minister didn’t even spare a moment to meet them.”

She further took a jab at the BJP government’s “inefficiency,” saying, “Government jobs remain vacant, exam papers get leaked, and there are countless scams. What is your future in such a system? If you want to live with dignity and demand justice, you must remove this government.”

Priyanka also accused the government of failing to address rising inflation, adding, “The Prime Minister keeps repeating the same promises, but nothing changes. Inflation is at its peak, making it difficult for people to afford healthcare and education for their children. They talk about ‘Parivaar Pehchaan Patra,’ but they’ve become the cause of ‘Parivaar Pareshaan Patra.'”

She concluded by calling the current political climate a “wave of respect,” urging voters, “Everyone is saying this is a wave of Congress, but I say it’s a wave of your respect. So cast your vote wisely, without division.”