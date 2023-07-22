BJP has no moral right to talk about BRS rule in Telangana: Dasoju Sravan

Hyderabad: Hitting out at the Telangana BJP president G Kishan Reddy after he wrote an open letter to chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) senior leader Dasoju Sravan said on Saturday the BJP had no moral right to talk about BRS rule in Telangana.

Addressing a press conference at Telangana Bhavan on Saturday, the BRS leader said that the BJP president was refusing to acknowledge the “unprecedented development” of Telangana under KCR’s leadership.

Likening Kishan Reddy to Kumbhakarna (a mythological character who sleeps a lot), Dasoju Sravan said that Reddy was indulging in cheap politics in Telangana while Manipur was burning.

“Instead of attending to Manipur, which needs urgent and utmost attention, Kishan Reddy has written an open letter against KCR sarkar, with baseless allegations. It seems, like in the case of Manipur, Kishan Reddy is in deep slumber like Kumbhakarna even in case of the unprecedented development achieved by Telangana under KCR’s rule over the past nine years,” Sravan said.

Notably, Kishan Ready is also the Union minster for the development of North-Eastern region.

“It is extremely concerning that Telangana BJP president Kishan Reddy is indulging in cheap politics in Telangana, while Manipur is burning. The whole nation is worried about the violence, strife, attacks and sexual abuse of women in Manipur,” the BRS leader said.

“People belonging to all sections are living happily and prosperously in Telangana under KCR’s rule. Both development and welfare are being balanced perfectly. While the area under cultivation was 1.30 lakh acres in 2014, it rose to 2.20 lakh acres in 2023. KCR has brought farmers out of poverty and empowered them with Rythu Bandhu, and Rythu Bheema schemes and procurement of agricultural produce at MSP. Podu land Pattas have been given to 1,51,146 tribal farmers by distributing 4,06,369 acres,” he added.

“All this was possible due to KCR’s humane and able governance and not because of PM Modi or the BJP. But it is unfortunate that Kishan Reddy is unable to see this visible transformation in Telangana farmers’ lives,” he added.

Terming Kishan Reddy’s recent protest on the double-bedroom houses as a drama, Sravan said, “KCR has promised to deliver double-bedroom houses and like all his promises he is determined to fulfil it. All the double-bedroom homes constructed in Telangana till now are funded by BRS government and the Centre has not given even one rupee. With what face is Kishan Reddy raising the issue of the double-bedroom houses in Telangana? BJP Government has given the contract for developing the Dharavi slum in Mumbai to PM Modi’s friend Adani. Why can’t Kishan Reddy take the same initiative of developing slums like Addagutta, Parsigutta in Hyderabad?”