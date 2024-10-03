BJP has only given drugs, unemployment to Haryana: Rahul Gandhi

Chandigarh: Saying it is an ideological fight between the Congress and the BJP to save the Constitution, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said that the BJP had only given drugs and unemployment to Haryana.

He reiterated that once the Congress forms government in the state, the farmers will get a legal guarantee for the Minimum Support Price (MSP).

Also, he cautioned people against the B, C, D and E teams of the BJP, which are contesting elections under different names in the state that will go to the polls on October 5.

Addressing largely attended public rallies in Mahendragarh and Nuh on the last day of the electioneering, Gandhi said it was a fight between hatred preached by the BJP and the harmony preached by the Congress.

Reiterating and reaffirming his commitment to the farming community, Gandhi said the farmers would get a legal guarantee for the MSP and insurance money will be given immediately after crop damage once Congress takes over the government in the state, which is a matter of just a few days more.

He said the farmers were not asking for any special favour but only the rightful due of their produce. “If industrialists can get the right prices for their products, why should the farmers also not get it.”

Gandhi flagged the concern over drug addiction spreading fast in the state. Under the BJP rule, Haryana had topped in unemployment, inflation, crime and drug addiction. “When there was Congress government in Haryana, people from other states also wanted that kind of progress, but not anymore.”

Alleging that the BJP was bent on destroying the Constitution, he said the BJP leaders cannot admit it publicly as they know people of the country have a deep relationship with the Constitution and they will not tolerate it.

He said the BJP and the RSS were sabotaging the Constitutional institutions by stifling the freedom of the press and capturing the institutions.

Gandhi reiterated that guarantees given by his party would be fulfilled once the Congress forms the government in the state. These include providing Rs 2,000 monthly assistance to women, a gas cylinder for Rs 500, 300 units of free power, Rs 6,000 for old age, widow and disabled pension, Rs 25 lakh health insurance cover and providing two lakh jobs.

Among those present were Congress general secretary in charge organization K.C. Venugopal, former Chief Minister Bhupinder Hooda, Rao Dan Singh and Yogendra Yadav.