BJP hasn’t a single Muslim MP, says Pawan Khera on Waqf Amendment Bill

New Delhi: Congress leader Pawan Khera criticised BJP over Waqf Amendment Bill 2024, saying that the ruling party does not have a single Muslim Member in the Parliament and that it is making decisions unilaterally.

Khera also pointed out, “NDA’s alliance partners, Naidu ji and Chirag Paswan, have opposed it. You should ask Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi ji whether he supports it or not.”

Given Rahul Gandhi’s stance on Hindu minorities in Bangladesh, Khera responded, “The BJP is in power, so they should be taking action to protect Hindu minorities in Bangladesh. As the Opposition, we are doing what we can.”

On August 5, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resigned and fled the country after weeks of student protests. An estimated 300 people have been killed, thousands injured, and more than 10,000 arrested.

Various political parties in India have expressed concern and some statements have been laced with political messaging. While the Congress has kept its reactions to the crisis largely general and measured, with a passing mention of minorities, BJP and RSS have underlined the threat to “Hindus” and other minorities in Bangladesh.

Mani Shankar Aiyar, in an interview with IANS, highlighted the recent unrest in Bangladesh, marked by Sheikh Hasina’s resignation and flight, as indicative of broader issues that also plague India.