BJP holds encounters in name of religion: Owaisi on Asad Ahmed’s shooting

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi

Hyderabad: AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi condemned Uttar Pradesh’s governing Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday after Asad Ahmad, an accused in the murder of Umesh Pal, whose father Atiq Ahmad is also mentioned in the case, died in a police encounter.

Speaking in Telangana’s Nizamabad, he questioned whether ‘the BJP (would) also shoot those who killed Junaid and Nasir’, referring to two men allegedly slain by cow vigilantes in February. Their burnt remains were discovered in an SUV in Haryana.

“Will the BJP also shoot those who murdered Junaid and Nasir? Will the BJP also carry out encounter killings of individuals responsible for the deaths of Junaid and Nasir? No, because you (the BJP) conduct encounters in the name of religion,” an enraged Owaisi said.

“If you want to weaken the rule of law, conduct a ‘encounter’ with the Constitution. Why do we have courts… the law… the CrPC (Code of Criminal Procedure), the IPC (Indian Penal Code), and judges? You’ve just chosen to engage in “encounter killings. What will the courts do in such a case? This is their responsibility. Your job is to catch the killers… if someone kills, put them in jail,” he said, before taking a shot at the BJP’s ‘bulldozer justice’ practice, stating, “If someone kills, destroy their homes with bulldozers.”

