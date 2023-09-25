‘BJP-JD(S) doing politics over Cauvery issue’, says CM Siddaramaiah on Bengaluru bandh

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has given directions to the state police authorities to ensure peace and law and order in Bengaluru on Tuesday in the view of the bandh call given by various organisations opposing the release of water to Tamil Nadu.

CM Siddaramaiah held a meeting of top police officers at his official residence ‘Cauvery’ here.

Speaking to reporters later at Vidhana Soudha, he said that the BJP and JD(S) were doing politics over the Cauvery issue. “The opposition parties, which are demanding my resignation now, had not discussed it at the all-party meeting,” he stated.

Reacting to the calls for Bengaluru Bandh on Tuesday and Karnataka bandh on Friday (September 29), CM Siddaramaiah said that there was provision for staging protests in democracy. “We will not make an attempt to scuttle that,” he said.

“There is the Supreme Court order to release water to Tamil Nadu. The argument was placed that release of water was not possible. The petition by the state was quashed. The petition was submitted challenging the orders of the CWMA and CWDT. The petitions of both Karnataka and Tamil Nadu are quashed,” CM Siddaramaiah stated.

Tamil Nadu demanded 24,000 cusecs of water, later they sought 7,200 cusecs. “We argued that it is not possible to release 5,000 cusecs. But, the Apex Court had not accepted our argument. The petition is going to be taken up by the Supreme Court on September 26 and we will place our arguments effectively,” he explained.

Meanwhile, Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar speaking to reporters in Bengaluru stated that the Congress government was contemplating to carry out cloud seeding in the state as Monsoon has failed. The decision will be taken in two or three day’s time, he added.

“Since there is rain in Bengaluru and surrounding areas, the situation is slightly better now. “We believe that the situation could be better by carrying out cloud seeding. We will discuss this in the cabinet meeting,” he said.

Shivakumar maintained that he will support the protest over the Cauvery water. “The government will not cause any hindrance to the protests. But, peace should be maintained and the common man should not face troubles,” he stated.

“Even we have advised our party leaders to stage protests. The decisions by the Supreme Court and High Court are pending. If the leaders think they can gain mileage out of issuing statements, what is the gain? What if the courts rule in favour of Karnataka?” Shivakumar asked.

Shivakumar maintained that being a minister, he is caught between the devil and the deep sea. “On one hand the court order should be followed and on the other hand people are also important. If the protest is not supported by the people, it will not carry any respect,” he underlined.