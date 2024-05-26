BJP leader accuses Muslims of ‘vote jihad’ in Delhi election rally

In yet another incident of anti-Muslim rhetoric, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Jai Bhagwan Goyal accused Muslims of engaging in ‘vote jihad’ during his election campaign rally in Delhi. Goyal claimed Muslims conspire to form long queues at polling booths, causing Hindu women to be deterred from voting.

In a viral video on social media platforms, Goyal is seen addressing masses and propagating ‘vote jihad’ conspiracy theory. He is purportedly head saying “Vote Jihad kya hai jante hain aap log? Innhone naya nara de diya hai vote jihad. Yai saray topi wale, burkhe wale poling boot peh line laga k hote hai. Agar hamare Hindu behne vote dalne jati hai waha lambi like dekh k wapas atte hai, phir jati hai phir se lambi line dekh kar waps atee hai. Hindu mahilaye vote na dalay, yai in ka vote jihad hai. (Do you know what is vote jihad? All the ‘topiwale’ (those with skullcaps) and ‘burkhewale’ (those in burkha) get together and make long queues at the polling booth since morning. When our Hindu mothers and sisters go to cast their vote, they see long queues and go back to come later. When they come again, the long queues are still there and the Hindus are unable to cast their votes. This is vote jihad).”

Earlier on Thursday, May 23, BJP leader Ravinder Singh Negi was caught on camera delivering inflammatory speeches against Muslims in local parks in East Delhi. Negi, who is a BJP councillor, said that the ongoing Lok Sabha polls were a fight between the Sanatan Dharam and Muslims.

Amid the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, the issues of Muslim reservation, vote jihad, and immigrant Rohingya Muslims have become a contentious topics with BJP leaders fanning communal flames. BJP candidates are accused of polarising communities for electoral benefits and the Election Commission of India (ECI) has been widely criticised for maintaining silence on communally charged speeches and actions during election campaign rallies and not taking appropriate actions.