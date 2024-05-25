This election is a fight between Sanatan Dharma and Muslims: BJP leader

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ravinder Singh Negi has been caught on camera delivering inflammatory speeches against Muslims in local parks in Vinod Nafar area of East Delhi. Negi, who is a BJP councillor, said on Thursday, May 23, that the ongoing Lok Sabha polls were a fight between the Sanatan Dharam and Muslims.

In a video that went viral on social media platforms, Negi is seen addressing women in a park. He urges the women to vote in large numbers, just as the Muslim community does, implying that Muslims are voting as a bloc.

Negi stated, “Yai ladaye ab Sanatan Dharam aur Musalmano k bech mai hai. Aap Sanatan Dharam k loug hai aur apne dharam ki raksha khud karo. Gharo se bahar niklo aur jase yeh burkhe wale vote dalte hai lambi lambi line laga k… (This election is a fight between Sanatan Dharam and the Muslims. Come out to vote in large numbers, just like how these ‘burkhawale’ show up in long queues).”

He is further heard instilling fear by accusing opposition parties of wanting to give all rights to Muslims, stoking fears and resentment, “Your homes will be distributed among Muslims. To save yourself come out and vote for Narendra Modi,” he said.

Negi often garners the limelight for his communally laced remarks or actions. Earlier he raided meat shops and ordered them to close during Navaratri in Delhi.